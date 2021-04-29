Regina police search for arson suspect after shed fire leads to propane explosion

Regina police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an arson investigation.

Police were called to the 100 block of College Avenue Tuesday afternoon at around 3:50 p.m. CST.

A shed was on fire at the time, and other small fires in sheds and on fences were also being attended to.

The fire caused a propane tank in one of the sheds to explode.

WATCH | A propane tank exploded in the shed that was on fire Tuesday.

Warning: this video contains language that some may find offensive

Police were told when they arrived on-scene that a "suspicious male" was seen in the area around the same time.

He was described as around 17 years old, wearing a backwards black hat, a red and white muscle shirt, jeans and a blue backpack.

If anyone has any information, contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.