Regina police search for arson suspect after shed fire leads to propane explosion
Police told 'suspicious male' had been in area
Regina police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an arson investigation.
Police were called to the 100 block of College Avenue Tuesday afternoon at around 3:50 p.m. CST.
A shed was on fire at the time, and other small fires in sheds and on fences were also being attended to.
The fire caused a propane tank in one of the sheds to explode.
WATCH | A propane tank exploded in the shed that was on fire Tuesday.
Warning: this video contains language that some may find offensive
Police were told when they arrived on-scene that a "suspicious male" was seen in the area around the same time.
He was described as around 17 years old, wearing a backwards black hat, a red and white muscle shirt, jeans and a blue backpack.
If anyone has any information, contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
