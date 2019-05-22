15-year-old armed robbery suspect arrested and charged: Regina police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Regina.

Police say someone walked into a business on the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue and robbed the employee there at gunpoint just before midnight on Monday.

Witnesses provided officers with a clothing description of the suspect, who was wearing a mask, and police began searching the area with the assistance of a canine unit.

The officer and the police dog located two people shortly after and they were detained. One of the two, the 15-year-old, was bitten by the police dog and taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers also found a backpack, which had cash, items from the store and various other things. A gun believed to have been used in the robbery was also found.

One of the people detained was released, while the 15-year-old was charged with six offences, including robbery with violence and two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The boy appeared in youth court on Tuesday afternoon.