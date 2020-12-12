Regina area schools to delay return to in-person classes until May

Regina-area schools are once again extending remote learning.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) and Regina Catholic School Division (RCS) announced on Tuesday that they will extend remote learning for all pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 students, with a tentative return to in-person classes set for May 3.

The decision was reached in consultation and with the recommendation of Regina medical health officers, according to a news release from RPS.

"We would have preferred to have students return to their school desks to resume in-class learning," says Greg Enion, director of education for RPS. "We have been informed that returning to schools now would not be the safest course, and that it would not benefit our city's effort to reduce our COVID-19 caseloads. Remote learning is not ideal. We are confident that many of our students are continuing their learning."

RPS began remote learning for grades 9 to 12 on March 24 and for pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 students on March 29.

Students were originally to return to class on April 12. The deadline was pushed back to April 23 before Tuesday's announcement.

RCS began remote learning for all of its students on March 29.

In a news release, RCS says the COVID-19 situation in Regina is still a concern for public health officials.

"We continue to keep all those impacted by the pandemic, including all of us within Regina Catholic Schools communities in your prayers," the release read.

Both school divisions say any future decision on a return to in-person classes will be contingent on the state of COVID-19 in Regina.