Regina-area contractor facing fraud charge after allegedly stealing more than $250K from clients

A Regina-area contractor is facing a fraud charge after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from clients according to a police news release.

The Regina Police Service said members of its financial crimes unit arrested 43-year-old Joseph Myers on Wednesday. He is from Estlin, a hamlet about 22 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Regina police received a report of fraud in June 2022 that involved someone hiring Myers to do home repairs in 2021.

RPS said Myers provided an estimate for the work and requested a deposit payment from the client, but once he received the money he allegedly didn't complete the repairs and didn't reimburse them.

Regina police said it received 48 similar reports involving Myers between June 2022 and December 2023. The incidents occurred between April 2021 and June 2022.

Regina police said the total reported loss to victims was more than $258,000.

Myers has been charged with a count of fraud over $5,000.

He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 17, 2024.