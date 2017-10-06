Regina archdiocese to publish list of clergy members accused of abuse

The Archdiocese of Regina says it has been contacted by several people who say they've been abused by clergy in Saskatchewan, or know someone who has — and that it intends to be more transparent about abuse allegations.

Earlier this year, the archdiocese publicly issued two letters: the first asked survivors of clergy abuse to come forward, and the second was an apology for abuse that took place within the archdiocese.

Since the letters were made public, Rev. Brad Fahlman, the bishop's delegate for victims of clergy sexual abuse with the archidiocese, said he's had eight to 10 calls from people who were abused by members of the clergy, or were calling on behalf of a survivor.

He said he's currently aware of up to five priests, all deceased, within the archdiocese who were accused of sexual abuse or pastoral misconduct, noting the archdiocese will be publishing a list of the priests at a future date.

"Because of the history of where these priests might have been, in their ministry, in the archdiocese, there could still be victims out there from way back that have not come forward," he said.

He said the archdiocese is still working to determine the overall scope of the issue.

Archbishop Donald Bolen of the Archdiocese of Regina issued an apology to victims of clergy abuse earlier in 2019. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Megan Evans, manager of communications and development with the Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre, said publishing the list is "an excellent first step."

"Historically the church has not been very transparent about some of their issues around clergy abuse. So I'm really happy to see this step being taken, especially in a local context," she said.

Evans said it's possible publishing the list may result in more people coming forward, as it can help survivors realize they're not alone.

"There's power and safety in numbers," she said.

"So perhaps when somebody sees this list and sees that a few other people have accused the same person or have been victimized by that same person, I think it maybe would allow that person to feel safer in coming forward."

She said even the fact the church is acknowledging the abuses happened and is naming perpetrators may offer some relief. A person in a position of power, like a clergy member, may have numerous victims, she noted, as they can abuse their power to silence accusers and have allegations swept under the rug.

Evans stressed it's up to the survivor to decide if they want to share their experience.

'Tragic legacy': archbishop

In the apology to survivors who suffered clergy abuse in the archdiocese, Archbishop Donald Bolen said over his time with the archdiocese, he's heard of the "tragic legacy of clergy sexual abuse in our archdiocese" and that people who came forward "had not been welcomed by church leaders."

See the Archdiocese of Regina's message to abuse victims:

As a result, survivors were "left to experience more shame, guilt, and a door closed to healing." Bolen said many of them have chosen not to relate their experience, but instead "have buried their secret deep within them."

Fahlman said the archdiocese has also been holding prayer masses where individuals who have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of clergy can come and be heard, and potentially interact with other survivors of clergy abuse.

"Sometimes they find another victim at a prayer service and they're able to talk about it anonymously a little bit," he said. "But some of the victims I've talked to, they've voiced that they're glad they're finally being listened to."

He said the archdiocese has been offering supports in the form of counselling, noting survivors have access to financial support if they want it.

He expects the list of priests accused of abuse to be published in the coming months.