Regina approves extra $880K for Maple Leaf pool replacement

Regina city council has approved more money for a new pool southeast of the downtown, but for some people in the area, it will be a summer without swimming.

Originally, $3.75 million had been earmarked to replace the now-demolished Maple Leaf Pool, but costs have jumped.

At its regular meeting Wednesday, council approved an extra $880,000 for the project.

With both the old Maple Leaf pool and the Wascana Park pool out of commission, it will be a summer with fewer swimming opportunities for people in the inner city.

The current ETA for the new pool to be finished is this fall.

Mayor Michael Fougere says there will some intense construction activity in the months ahead.

"We understand full well the importance and the urgency of this. So does the builder," he said.

At the same meeting, council agreed to let the Ministry of Education take over a half-hectare (or approximately 1.2 acres) of Kinsmen Park South off Kings Road.

A joint-use school is being built on the site where Argyle school is currently located, so extra parking space will be needed.

The city will give the province the southern tip of the park and in turn receive almost approximately two hectares of green space at the St. Pius School site. That land will be provided by the province at cost.

One of the stipulations of the agreement is that the province will have to pay to replace two ball diamonds nearby.

Council also discussed a proposed new taxi bylaw, but decided it needed more information from the city administration before proceeding.

Meanwhile, a possible final vote on new body rub parlour rules Wednesday night will instead have to wait until the next council meeting.