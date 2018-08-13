Red Cross helping 39 people after apartment fire over weekend

The Red Cross says it is helping 39 people after a fire damaged a Regina apartment complex on Saturday night.

The apartment was located on Hanbidge Crescent in Regina's Normanview neighbourhood. The 32 suite building sustained "serious" damage to the roof and had to be evacuated, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services. Four of the suites were empty.

Firefighters assisted people in grabbing identification and other important documents from the building. The fire is under investigation.

Anyone affected is asked to call the Red Cross and assistance will be provided. Anyone wishing to help can donate to the Red Cross.