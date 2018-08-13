Skip to Main Content
Red Cross helping 39 people after apartment fire over weekend

Red Cross helping 39 people after apartment fire over weekend

The Red Cross says it is helping 39 people after a fire damaged an apartment complex over the weekend.

Fire under investigation, damage to roof of building

CBC News ·
The 32 suite building was evacuated after a fire dealt 'serious' damage to the complex, Regina Fire and Protective Services said on Monday. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

The Red Cross says it is helping 39 people after a fire damaged a Regina apartment complex on Saturday night.

The apartment was located on Hanbidge Crescent in Regina's Normanview neighbourhood. The 32 suite building sustained "serious" damage to the roof and had to be evacuated, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services. Four of the suites were empty.

Firefighters assisted people in grabbing identification and other important documents from the building. The fire is under investigation. 

Anyone affected is asked to call the Red Cross and assistance will be provided. Anyone wishing to help can donate to the Red Cross.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us