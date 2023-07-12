Regina council to debate allowing alcohol consumption in a limited number of city parks

Regina city council is going to debate whether it will allow people to drink alcohol in a limited number of city parks.

The debate is set for Wednesday's city council meeting. The proposed changes have provoked some controversy and there is a list of delegates who are set to address council in opposition to the policy shift.

The discussion was delayed earlier this summer when Mayor Sandra Masters abruptly tabled discussion on the topic ahead of council's month-long break.

Now, with council holding its first meeting since returning from holiday, the Alcohol in Parks Program is back up for debate.

City administration has recommended 12 locations spread throughout the city where drinking would be permitted.

The list of 12 parks recommended by Regina city staff for its Alcohol in Parks Program. (CBC)

If council had debated and passed the proposal last month, drinking would have been permitted in those 12 parks in July. Now the timeline is uncertain. It's not clear if there will be enough time to get the program up and running for this summer.

Part of the city's objectives this year were to get staff out into the city's parks and talk to people — whether they were consuming alcohol or not — in order to take the temperature and gauge what the response was to the policy change.

Regina remains on pace to be the first municipality in the province to legalize alcohol consumption in parks since the province gave local governments the power to designate outdoor public places for that purpose in May.

The program is expected to cost around $27,000.

The money would be used for installing signs and additional recycling and waste bins in the designated parks. That money would come from the city's 2023 operating budget.

Delegates as well as some councillors have raised concerns around the possible risk of introducing drinking into the city's parks.

Councillors in favour of the proposal have pointed out that provincial laws enforced by police, including public intoxication, public consumption of alcohol outside of permitted areas and underage drinking, will still apply if the Alcohol in Parks Program is implemented.

Masters has said that passing the policy shift is key to clearing the path for the Provincial Capital Commission to also permit drinking in Wascana Park.

Wascana Park is the biggest park inside the city limits and falls under the jurisdiction of the PCC, rather than the city.