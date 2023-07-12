Plans to allow alcohol in Regina parks this summer fizzle out for now

A final decision on letting people drink alcohol in Regina parks will have to wait until next month, at the earliest, after Mayor Sandra Masters tabled discussion Wednesday night.

Regina's elected officials will not vote on the proposed alcohol-in-parks program until the next meeting of council, which is scheduled for Aug. 16.

City manager Nikki Anderson admits that gives administration limited options — and a very short time span — to get the program up and running this summer.

"My initial recommendation was that we try and launch it as soon as we can in the summer, so that we had as much time as possible to collect feedback from the users and frankly to give people time to actually experience it," Anderson told media after Wednesday's meeting.

Masters attempted to paint a rosier picture in her post-council scrum.

"I think what was important in administration's report was that idea of around a bit more innovative in-person, real-time engagement," Masters said.

The idea is to have city staff go out into the city's parks and talk to people — whether they were consuming alcohol or not — in order to take the temperature and gauge what the response was to the policy change.

That can still happen this winter or next summer, she said.

Masters said passing the decision remains key to clearing the path for the Provincial Capital Commission to permit drinking in Wascana Park.

Wascana, the biggest park inside the city limits, falls under the jurisdiction of the PCC, rather than the city.

City of Regina wants to allow alcohol consumption in 12 public parks by end of month Duration 2:24 Regina is the first Saskatchewan city to make the move, under new provincial legislation. The mayor of Saskatoon has said it's not a priority for his city right now. As CBC's Adam Hunter reports, Regina has left the two most well known city parks off the list.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Government Relations told CBC last week that there's no timeline on when the Provincial Capital Commission's board could consider a bylaw that allows alcohol consumption in the park.

Regina remains on pace to be the first municipality in the province to take action on alcohol consumption in parks since the province gave local governments the power to designate outdoor public places for that purpose in May.

The decision to table the vote on Wednesday was met with outrage from delegates that were waiting in the gallery.

The delegates — some of whom brought their children — had waited nearly five hours to address council and present their thoughts on the proposal. None of them were given the chance.

Harold Lutzer, who came to speak against the proposed program, said he was "profoundly disappointed" by the decision.

Masters said the tabling motion was the result of a lengthy debate about potentially increasing parking minimums in the city.

"It's almost impossible to predict. Sometimes those go by in seconds, and sometimes, as in today, it goes by over the course of of three hours and so it's completely unpredictable," she said.

Masters said she wasn't surprised that more than 30 people were registered to speak to council on Wednesday about allowing drinking in city parks.

The topic has divided residents and even councillors.

The debate last week at Regina's executive committee got heated as councillors attempted to argue over whether it was the right decision.

Some councillors have voiced concerns around the possible risk of introducing drinking into the city's parks while others said the city should not get in the way of adults attempting to enjoy responsible fun.

On Wednesday, Anderson said other jurisdictions that have moved toward allowing alcohol in public spaces reported an initial wave of concern about the potential safety risks, but eventually there were more neutral or positive reactions.

Changes to proposed list of parks

The proposed alcohol-in-parks program that came before council on Wednesday had two changes from the list of12 parks presented to executive committee last week.

Regent Par 3 Park in the Regent Park neighbourhood with swapped out for Alport Park in the Uplands area as a result of a request from Ward 7 Coun. Terina Nelson.

Lakewood Park has been swapped with Rochdale Park over concerns from Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli that Lakewood was too close to an elementary school.

The list of 12 parks recommended by Regina city staff for its alcohol-in-parks program. (CBC)

There were additional requests from councillors to remove Stewart Russell Park and Horizon Station Park from the list of recommended parks, although there were no alternatives suggested.

City administration believes that removing parks without a replacement could create inconsistency across the city and would make it difficult to evaluate the alcohol-in-parks program as the city looks to gather feedback.

That means Stewart Russell Park and Horizon Station Park remain in the final version of the proposed list. It it could still be amended when council debates the subject next month.