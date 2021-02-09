Regina to install pedestrian lights on Albert Street where woman was killed in November

The Regina intersection where a young woman was killed while crossing the street will soon get pedestrian crosswalk lights.

A 21-year-old woman died in November 2020 after being hit by a City of Regina excavator in the 4500 block of Albert Street.

At the time, police said the woman was walking east across the street when she was struck by the large earth-moving vehicle.

Police determined the southbound excavator had carried on for some distance after the incident. Police say they located the driver, a city employee, a short time later. They say it's possible the driver was unaware he had struck the pedestrian.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

The intersection will now be getting a pedestrian corridor that includes illuminated crosswalk signs, lighting to improve drivers' visibility of pedestrians and push buttons on both sides of the street.

Construction is expected to start later this month and finish in early spring.

A similar corridor was installed on Wascana Parkway and 23rd Avenue after a young man on a motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash.