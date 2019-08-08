Regina airport in midst of $1 million upgrades, revamp of post-security area

Regina International Airport will be going through some construction in the next few months during the first phase of upgrades to improve the airport's food and shopping options.

The end goal of the project is to turn the entire second floor of the airport into a post-security area, according to the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

"It's really about re-allocating existing space," said James Bogusz.

The airport has a Tim Hortons, which offers beverages and doughnuts, located past the security gate. The proposed changes will see that Tim Hortons offer full deli services, including meals and sandwiches.

Currently, passengers can't take a coffee through security. The change will now give passengers flying in or out of the airport the option to order a full meal before and after their flights within the security area, and to carry their coffee onto flights.

According to Bogusz, other major airports in the country offer 75 per cent of its food and beverage options in the post-security area, unlike Regina, which offers most of its dining options in the public area. The airport is looking to get in line with other larger airports in regards to food service, he said.

Bogusz stands in front of the new design plans for the second floor renovations and expanded post-security area. (Penny Smoke )

The project will cost an estimated $1 million and will be funded by the airport authority's non-profit improvement fund. Each ticket purchased flying from the airport includes a $20 fee that is directed to that fund.

Other changes in the first phase of construction include more seating within the waiting area, as well as a play structure for young children, more device chargers, and offering a free wireless network connection for passengers.

Construction has begun and is expected to be completed by this year's Christmas season.