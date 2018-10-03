Airport crews prepared for heavy snowfall in Regina

Snow delayed multiple arrivals and departures at Regina International Airport on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., when the snowfall was heavy, the visibility was less than a kilometre. While snow at this time of year is a bit of a surprise, crews were nonetheless prepared for it.

"Our guys were already in winter mode and we're handling things on the ground," said Earl Spencer, vice-president of operations and safety at the airport.

He said it's up to the pilots to decide if a flight should be delayed or not.

Oct. 3rd in the Queen City looks a lot like Winter to me!! <a href="https://t.co/qDCyVAS9Ai">pic.twitter.com/qDCyVAS9Ai</a> —@ChooChooBoom

Snow is not uncommon this time of the year, according to Environment Canada.

About two to five centimetres fell on Wednesday. That's a far cry from Oct. 16, 1984, when 26 cm of snow blanketed the city.

While visibility was low Wednesday morning, the skies cleared up later in the day.