Airport crews prepared for heavy snowfall in Regina
Several arrivals, departures delayed, with visibility less than 1 kilometre at YQR around 10 a.m.
Snow delayed multiple arrivals and departures at Regina International Airport on Wednesday.
Around 10 a.m., when the snowfall was heavy, the visibility was less than a kilometre. While snow at this time of year is a bit of a surprise, crews were nonetheless prepared for it.
"Our guys were already in winter mode and we're handling things on the ground," said Earl Spencer, vice-president of operations and safety at the airport.
He said it's up to the pilots to decide if a flight should be delayed or not.
Oct. 3rd in the Queen City looks a lot like Winter to me!! <a href="https://t.co/qDCyVAS9Ai">pic.twitter.com/qDCyVAS9Ai</a>—@ChooChooBoom
Snow is not uncommon this time of the year, according to Environment Canada.
About two to five centimetres fell on Wednesday. That's a far cry from Oct. 16, 1984, when 26 cm of snow blanketed the city.
While visibility was low Wednesday morning, the skies cleared up later in the day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.