Construction worker dies after 'serious accident' at Regina airport Friday night, authority says

A construction worker died while working at the Regina airport Friday night.

The worker, who was involved in a project on the main runway, was injured during a "serious accident" that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday, a news release issued by the Regina Airport Authority said.

First responders arrived on scene, but the person died from their injuries, the release said.

Members of the Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service — which is responsible for investigating all sudden, unexpected and unnatural deaths — worked on the airfield into early Saturday morning. Federal occupational health and safety workers will be investigating.

The incident has not hindered scheduled flights or runway operations, the release said.

The Regina International Airport has been undergoing a major revitalization project for Runway 13-31, the main runway. Construction started earlier this month and is expected to run through the third week of September, the airport's website said.

The construction worker who died was working on the runway overlay project, the airport authority's news release said.