Regina airport to hold emergency exercise
The exercise, meant to test the airport's emergency response plans, will involve more than 150 people
The Regina Airport Authority will simulate a plane accident near a runway on Wednesday morning as part of a training exercise, the RAA said in a news release.
The exercise is intended to "test the emergency response plans and capabilities of the airport and local partners," the airport authority said.
The training will involve more than 150 people.
"Many different organizations will be involved in the exercise, including Regina fire, Regina police, city officials, Public Safety Canada, NAV Canada, local airlines, Saskatchewan ERS, airport staff and volunteers," said RAA president and CEO James Bogusz in the media release.
The airport authority is required to do such a test every four years.
The simulation will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. CST.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.