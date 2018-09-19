Regina airport to hold emergency exercise

The Regina Airport Authority will simulate a plane accident near a runway on Wednesday morning as part of a training exercise, the RAA said in a news release.

The exercise is intended to "test the emergency response plans and capabilities of the airport and local partners," the airport authority said.

The training will involve more than 150 people.

"Many different organizations will be involved in the exercise, including Regina fire, Regina police, city officials, Public Safety Canada, NAV Canada, local airlines, Saskatchewan ERS, airport staff and volunteers," said RAA president and CEO James Bogusz in the media release.

The airport authority is required to do such a test every four years.

The simulation will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. CST.