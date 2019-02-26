City of Regina to look at adding airport bus route
Route would service travellers and airport employees
Regina city council has requested a report on the feasibility of a dedicated airport bus route.
Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens has been advocating for a dedicated airport bus route, saying it would be useful for travellers and airport employees.
"If you go to any sized city with an international airport there is some public transportation option," Stevens told CBC in January. "I'm always pleased to see residents pushing for at least a bus route or a stop to the airport."
Stevens said it will take some conversations to understand how it would be successful.
"What I don't want to see is an empty bus," he said. "I think it's a given that we need the airport itself and airport lands to be connected through public transit."
The report will look at costs, benefits and ridership statistics of creating a a new airport route or adding an airport stop to an existing route.
It will also consult with the Regina Airport Authority about challenges and possible solutions of finding transportation for travellers and employees who work at, or around, the airport.
With files from Heidi Atter
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.