City of Regina to look at adding airport bus route

Regina city council has requested a report on the feasibility of a dedicated airport bus route.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens has been advocating for a dedicated airport bus route, saying it would be useful for travellers and airport employees.

"If you go to any sized city with an international airport there is some public transportation option," Stevens told CBC in January. "I'm always pleased to see residents pushing for at least a bus route or a stop to the airport."

Stevens said it will take some conversations to understand how it would be successful.

"What I don't want to see is an empty bus," he said. "I think it's a given that we need the airport itself and airport lands to be connected through public transit."

The report will look at costs, benefits and ridership statistics of creating a a new airport route or adding an airport stop to an existing route.

It will also consult with the Regina Airport Authority about challenges and possible solutions of finding transportation for travellers and employees who work at, or around, the airport.