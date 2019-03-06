Regina school boards proposing new joint-use facilities to replace aging schools

Regina Public and Catholic school boards are teaming up to request funds for joint-use facilities, to replace aging and crumbling school buildings.

Joint-use schools consist of a public and Catholic school located in the same building, with each school operated by its own school division.

In 2017, 20 new P3 schools opened at the same time, the single largest school construction project in the province's history. Of those 20 schools, 18 were built as joint-use facilities.

Now, the boards have identified a few new projects in need of capital funding. One of those is St. Pius X School, which parents have long complained is unsafe, and falling apart.

The boards say that school could be merged into a building replacement for Argyle/Athabasca school students.

The Imperial/McDermid School merger and replacement could be built alongside St. Michael School and the St. Peter School could be merged with Coronation Park, under the proposed plan.

Both school boards have signed a memorandum of agreement, and are seeking the Ministry of Education's approval to try and secure capital funding.