Regina advocate Erica Beaudin elected new chief of Cowessess First Nation

Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been elected as the next chief of Cowessess First Nation, her home nation, in southern Saskatchewan. She is taking over for the high-profile Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Beaudin addressed her win in a post on her campaign page early Tuesday morning.

"This is an incredible day and I am still absorbing and processing all what it means," Beaudin said.

"What I do know is that this will be the most important endeavour I have embarked on. As your Chief, I am excited to be a part of the team you the membership chose. I know that we will come together with unity and passion to serve and be the best helpers we can be."

The election was held on April 24. Beaudin won with 366 of the total 844 votes. Candidates Terrance Pelletier and Gary J. Sparvier tied for second place with 203 votes each.

Beaudin is filling the role of chief immediately. The well-known advocate is exiting her role as executive director of Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS). She joined the organization in 2007, according to her March 25 announcement that she would be running for chief of Cowessess.

Outgoing Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation will take charge of efforts to examine and share historic documents about residential schools in Canada. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

"We started with a staff of under 20 people and less than $2 million in contribution agreements with five different program areas. In 15 years, on an annual basis we now have over 100 staff, over $10 million in contribution agreements and seven Integrated units," Beaudin said.

Beaudin has been instrumental in advocating for housing for the homeless in Regina.

Delorme announced in early February that he would not seek a third term as chief of Cowessess, which is located about 140 kilometres east of Regina. He served in the role since 2016.

Later in February, Crown−Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada announced that Delorme will serve as chair of the new Residential School Documents Advisory Committee. The committee is tasked with developing recommendations for how to identify historical documents related to residential schools and share them with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.