Regina moves toward disbanding city advisory committees

Three years after the City of Regina suspended its advisory committees, it's on its way to permanently ditching all but one.

At an executive committee meeting this week, a motion was passed to disband the committees that brought together people to discuss issues like crime prevention, arts, youth and the environment.

Jane Ekong previously served on the Community Leaders' Advisory Committee. She was surprised to hear this committee, among others, could be at an end.

She says committees made up of stakeholders brought unique perspectives and added value to city planning.

"When you have a group of really senior administrative leaders all in one place, looking at all angles of an issue, it is bound to bring richness to whatever the discussion is," she said.

Jane Ekong has sat on a Regina advisory committee and said she felt it added value to city planning. She said she's surprised by the city's move toward disbanding the committees. (CBC News)

In Saskatoon, there are 10 advisory committees, that cover everything from traffic safety to public art and cultural diversity.

In Regina, only the accessibility advisory committee appears poised to continue.

City clerk Jim Nichol said accessibility advisory committee was "a long-standing, effective committee with very engaged and committed members."

In contrast, other committees had dwindling attendance and struggled to draw interest from the public in serving, he said.

"This led to repeated instances of committee meetings being cancelled because of lack of quorum or a lack of meeting agenda items," he said in an email to CBC News.

The city's agenda report acknowledged that it may face criticism it is attempting to stifle debate.

But some of the advisory committees had become more like an "advocacy group," according to the same agenda package. The report also said city councillors would no longer have to liaise with these groups, and administration would no longer have to support the work of the committees.

City points to upcoming new website

Nichol also points to people's desire to engage and provide feedback online. He noted the city is redesigning its website for launch in spring of 2019, which will have an updated, interactive platform that will allow for better engagement..

People will still be able to address council or its main committees at monthly meetings, but city council also has the option to establish an ad hoc committee if any issue needs further study, said Nichol.

Ekong expressed some reservations about moving to an online sphere to get community feedback.

"Sometimes the people who are busy and who know a lot —​leaders in the community—may not necessarily tune into those online committees," she said.

The city is also looking to disband its emergency measures committee. Any of its responsibilities or functions will be handled by the Community & Protective Services Committee.

The motions passed by the executive committee will still have to be approved at the city council meeting, which takes place on Nov. 26.