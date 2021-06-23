This cat is no couch potato: Sask. outdoorsman takes feline friend on adventures in the great outdoors

Regina cat owner Shawn Crassweller has ridden his longboard into the cat adventure movement.

Many owners have been inspired to train their cats to go on adventures, including hiking and canoeing. The fearless felines are braving mountains and defying the stereotype of the scaredy-cat.

Crassweller's cat, Salem, likes sit on Crassweller's shoulder while he hikes, bikes, and longboards around the Queen City.

"I kind of didn't really give her much of a choice. I pretty much looked at her and said that, 'your daddy has an adventurous personality and you're going to be coming with me,'" said Crassweller.

Crassweller said he trained Salem to stay on his shoulder. Once he was able to walk around his house, bent over digging in cupboards, or open the fridge without her jumping off, he started going outside with her hanging out beside his head.

The only problem is sometimes she'll try to hop off when he leans forward to push the board, so he makes sure to have her in a harness where he can hold onto her.

Salem the cat wears a harness while she hikes but her owner Shawn Crassweller will get her a backpack too for longer treks. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

Salem will also go for walks in her harness or even walk behind Crassweller as he hikes in trails outside of Regina.

Crassweller is planning their first big trip together for later this summer, when they will go camping in Waterton Lakes National Park. Salem will get her own tent, complete with a litter box, and will sit in a backpack while Crassweller hikes.

"We're going to go adventure kitty in the mountains," said Crassweller.

Saved each other

Crassweller came across Salem about two years ago.

He was walking along the 1500 block of Retallack when he heard a truck speed up.

When he looked up, he saw Salem in the middle of the road. He jumped out and scooped her off the road.

It was love at first cuddle.

Salem the cat has a very mild mannered personally and let's owner Shawn Crassweller hug her and hold her closely while spending time at Rotary Park in Regina. (Dan Plaster/CBC News)

The cat followed him for more than eight blocks to his house.

"I left my back gate open and I also opened the back door of my house. And she walked back and forth between the two for about five minutes before stopping at the house door, looking inside, looking back at me, and started yelling, saying, 'hurry up, let's go inside, I'm home.' And she's been with me ever since," said Crassweller.

While Crassweller saved Salem, he said she saved him too.

"I was going through a really hard time when I met her. My ex had just left. I was losing my godson and two roommates that I had at the time. Then she followed me home and kind of forced me to get out of bed. Didn't give me another choice, the same thing still to this day," said Crassweller.

Advice for other owners

Crassweller has some advice for those thinking of turning their cat into an adventurer.

He said either try training them to sit on a shoulder, like he did with Salem, or using a harness that doesn't pull on the cat's neck and locks behind the legs.

It's not for every feline, he said. Salem is a very mild mannered kitty who enjoys the company of most dogs and cats.

"If a cat's got a very flighty attitude, obviously you don't want to take it outside off of a leash," said Crassweller.

Crassweller said he is lucky to have a feline friend who lets him hug her a bit too long and shares his passion for the outdoors.

"I feel bad leaving her at home," said Crassweller.

"I know cats spend most of their time just sleeping and eating and whatnot, but I'm out enjoying the outdoors," he said.

"I know she used to be an outside cat, so I just kind of want to share the experience with her. Let her have some fun outside, too."