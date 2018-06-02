City of Regina says administration restructuring will save $3M per year

The City of Regina will save about $3 million per year after its administration was restructured, according to city manager Chris Holden.

The changes stem from a management review dating back to September, Holden said. Seven people were laid off, vacant positions were eliminated and other city employees near retirement were given working notice, among other measures, he said.

Altogether, 65 positions were affected.

"Our economy has slowed and a number of organizations have had to downsize their organizations, cut back on staff, just because of less economic activity," Holden said. "And the city is no different."

There is an upside to the changes, Holden noted, as the savings could be used to lower property taxes or improve and replace aging infrastructure.

The changes cost the city about $750,000 this year for severance and other support measures.