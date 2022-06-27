Regina 7-year-old hit by truck is in critical condition with brain injury, family says

Warning: This story contains an image some readers may find disturbing

A seven-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck in northwest Regina last week is now in critical condition at the children's hospital in Saskatoon, according to a statement released Monday by his family.

The statement said Benjamin Dufour was waiting at the bus stop with his older brother and schoolmates last Tuesday morning when he was hit by a black truck that also crashed into several parked cars, two fences and a house.

Regina police have since charged a 47-year-old man with impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The suspect is set to make his next provincial court appearance Monday afternoon.

The family of Benjamin Dufour, 7, who was hit by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus last week, says he’s currently intubated and sedated at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon. (Submitted by the Dufour family)

Dufour's family says the boy has been transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, where he's currently intubated and sedated.

Dufour's injuries include fractures in his skull, femur, pelvis and sternum.

"He is currently stable and has undergone several surgeries, but the big unknown is the traumatic brain injury," the statement from his family said.

"We have been told that rehab for Ben will be a long and grueling process."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the boy's family to help them cover the future costs associated with treatment.

A 'budding TikTok star' and athlete

Dufour's family says the seven-year-old is a "self-proclaimed middle child who loves milk," and enjoys spending his spare time catching Pokémon with his brother and making TikTok videos.

He also loves to stay active by playing hockey, soccer and football.

Dufour had planned to learn to fish and go to flag football camp this summer.

"We are heartbroken that Ben will not be able to do any of these things in the near future," his family said.

Dufour's family says they're appreciative of the support from their extended relatives and many friends who love and care about him.

"Everyone's focus right now is our sweet little Benjamin," they said.