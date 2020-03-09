Regina man, 21, could be city's 7th fatal overdose this year

Regina police say a 21-year-old man died of a drug overdose Sunday.

There are few details, but police say it's the seventh death in the city this year where drugs are confirmed or suspected to be the cause.

Of the seven, four are confirmed and three remain under investigation.

Including the non-fatal cases, there have been 92 overdoses so far this year. Police say this is an unprecedented increase from 2019.

Opioids like fentanyl make up a major portion of the overdoses, according to police.

Police say that in a drug crisis situation, people can call 911 without fear of any drug possession charges thanks to legal protection under the The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

Some lives have been saved through the use of anti-opioid drugs, such as naloxone or narcan.

Police say they have been called to the scene of overdoses 54 times this year and have administered narcan 18 times.