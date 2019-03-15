Skip to Main Content
Regina police say death of 23-year-old man found in alley does not appear suspicious

A 23-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday after authorities found him in an alley just off Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

Police received call of a sick or injured person just before 9 a.m. CST Wednesday

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said the death does not appear suspicious but investigation is ongoing. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The call came just before 9 a.m. CST, according to police. The man was found in an alley on the 1400 block of Robinson Street, just off of Dewdney Avenue.

He died in hospital around 5:30 p.m. that day.

His next-of-kin have been notified.

A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said the death does not appear suspicious but investigation is ongoing.

