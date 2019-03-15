Regina police say death of 23-year-old man found in alley does not appear suspicious
A 23-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday after authorities found him in an alley just off Dewdney Avenue in Regina.
Police received call of a sick or injured person just before 9 a.m. CST Wednesday
A 23-year-old man died in hospital earlier this week after Regina police received a report of a sick or injured person on Wednesday morning.
The call came just before 9 a.m. CST, according to police. The man was found in an alley on the 1400 block of Robinson Street, just off of Dewdney Avenue.
He died in hospital around 5:30 p.m. that day.
His next-of-kin have been notified.
A spokesperson for the Regina Police Service said the death does not appear suspicious but investigation is ongoing.