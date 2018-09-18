Regina 2050, as envisioned by city business executives

A report by Economic Development Regina looked to local business executives to envision what the city could look like in the year 2050.

In the document, business leaders imagine a city driven by economic diversity, environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship. It's a look at how policy could be shaped going forward two or more decades.

The document said a majority of those surveyed believed that food processing and equipment manufacturing in the agricultural sector, or "agri-value," could be key to the city's future.

Here's some of the things they think will be a factor in the Regina of tomorrow:

Artificial intelligence

An increase in technological expertise and a decreased need for low skilled positions will play a role in artificial intelligence changing the scope of the work force, some of the people in the report said.

Jobs like cashiers, long-haul truck drivers, low skilled manual labour and office administration will be lesser needed because of automated labour. Others respondents said none of those skills will be obsolete.

What do these executives believe will be the most in-demand jobs? Those involved with information technology, professional services, strategy and change management.

Change must be initiated

Newcomers to Regina from across the province, country and world could make the city's workforce more diverse and inclusive.

Executives said "aggressive incentives to support immigration" could help, as would improved reconciliation initiatives. Another suggestion to boost the economy is a simple " positive and welcoming attitude" to newcomers from locals.

"This change must occur to spur innovative culture and entrepreneurialism. The change must be aggressive and include the political landscape. Cannot let great opportunities pass."

Sustainability

The executives surveyed said the transition to greener alternatives is a necessity driven by innovation, dependent on technology advancing to a point where renewable energy is cheaper than non-renewable.

Businesses would need an incentive to reduce their emissions and to increase their use of green energy sources. This could mean non-renewable energy sources having scarcity and higher prices.

The city, in 2050, will have achieved this in part because city administration "took a leadership role in terms of policy changes mandating green planning and green construction," the report said.