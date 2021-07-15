2 charged after death of Regina toddler who was seriously injured last month

What was an investigation into serious injuries suffered by a toddler has turned into Regina's seventh homicide investigation of 2021.

The two-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries on June 9, Regina police said, after officers were called to a home on Retallack Street.

Police were told the young girl had been seriously injured after falling down a set of stairs. She was immediately transported by air to a hospital in Saskatoon, where she died on June 13, a month shy of her third birthday.

An investigation was carried out by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, which included police, social workers, medical and justice personnel working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Regina Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the girl's death on Wednesday.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, 26, is charged with second-degree murder. Justin Noah Paul Anderson, 24, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both of the accused, who are from Regina, also face forcible confinement charges.

Police did not indicate their relationship to the toddler.

Burghardt and Anderson made their first court appearance on the charges on Thursday morning.