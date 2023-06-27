Regina's 1st female firefighter hangs up her boots

Twenty-seven years after breaking ground as Regina's first female firefighter, Marianne Boychuk says the time is right to move on.

The 57-year-old knows she will miss the teamwork and excitement of firefighting, even as she gets ready to enjoy her retirement.

"I knew I'd want to do something that was a real adrenaline rush, where I can work with a team. It's amazing," Boychuk told The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger. "You get to drive around in a fire truck. It's so cool. And you help people. When they're having the worst day, you're there to help them."

That element of teamwork was part of what drew Boychuk into firefighting in the first place, after she watched the volunteer fire department in Humboldt attack the fire that destroyed her apartment building in 1989.

LISTEN | Regina's first female firefighter heading into retirement:

When she inquired about joining the volunteer department, the other firefighters — all male — said they would quit.

"The chief Roger Nordick of the day in 1989 — this was so ahead of the time — he said, 'Well, you can all quit because we need to know that women can be firefighters,'" Boychuk said.

No one had to quit, though, as Boychuk decided to take the time to finish her kinesiology degree and pursue some adventures first, before joining the Regina fire department in the mid-1990s.

Marianne Boychuk, right, in her early days with the Regina Fire Department. (Submitted by Marianne Boychuk)

Over the years, she's seen a lot of changes. When she first started, Boychuk said there was no female washroom, the gear didn't fit and many of her colleagues didn't quite know what to make of her.

So she showed them what she could do.

Boychuk got a "six-foot-six, 200-some-pounds" colleague to lie on the floor, grabbed him and pulled him across the floor, then walked out of the room.

She said there's a stereotype that women aren't as physically capable, but there is so much teamwork that, while you have to be fit, there's no reason women can't do the work. She's also shown that women can be leaders in the job, after she became the department's first female captain.

"When I was growing up, kind of the choices for women were like, nurse, nun, teacher — which are all very respectable careers, but they weren't for me," she said. "My mom always said to me, 'You can be whatever you want, Marianne, but you have to work hard. There's going to be obstacles, and you've got to believe in yourself and have faith.'"

Boychuk helped her department host a female firefighter session at the end of May. More than 30 women tried out firefighting skills such as cutting up cars, hooking hoses up to hydrants and dragging a dummy. It is definitely a more welcoming environment for women than it used to be, Boychuk said.

She likes to tell the story of a recent lunch with her crew at McDonald's, when a four-year-old girl came up to her and said she was going to be a firefighter.

"I took her over to the truck and she sat in the seat and she said, 'Someday I'm going to drive this fire truck.' And I was just, I was overwhelmed," Boychuk said. "She skipped back to McDonald's and the guys said, 'See you in 16 years.' So on one hand, she believed she could be that, and on the other hand, the guys are accepting that she can."

Marianne Boychuk, second from left in the back, says she found the public education and public outreach parts of her firefighting job very rewarding. (Submitted by Marianne Boychuk)

In her retirement, Boychuk plans to tour the province with her husband, also a retired firefighter, in the custom RV he made, golfing and attending festivals.

The time was right to retire, she said.

"I've gone to the funerals of three firefighters in their 60s, and two of them dying of cancer. It is a cancer-causing job and there's too much life to live," she said. "It's time for me to move on and go to the next chapter of my life and for some new people to come up and take over."