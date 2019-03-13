'Everything that you have you appreciate': Regina woman celebrates 101st birthday

Betty Johnson says the secret to living a long fulfilling life is "enjoying what's free."

"I'm enjoying the freedom of the air, the ground, the people, there are so many things that are free," Johnson, who celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 24, said.

Johnson is originally from Milestone Saskatchewan, but she currently resides at the College Park II Retirement Residence in Regina.

Her mother was a school teacher and a suffragette. She said a little bit of her mother's legacy lives on in her.

"I've been an overcomer," Johnson said. "I always see the future as being possible."

Sask. has highest per-capita rate of centenarians

Stats Canada says Saskatchewan now has 95 more centenarians that it did during the 2016 census because of increased life expectancy among Canadians.

Johnson is one of an estimated 470 centenarians in Saskatchewan. There were 375 centenarians in 2016 according to the census.

The average number of centenarians across Canada is 27 per 100,000 population, Saskatchewan has 40 making it the highest rate of centenarians per capita.

Johnson, who was raised on a farm, enjoys a petting zoo event at her retirement residence. (Matthew Howard/CBC News)

Johnson said she didn't think about turning 101, she just enjoyed the celebrations and the people around around her. Johnson is nearly blind, she says since she can't see, she enjoys what she hears.

"I love the challenge, it shows that we're worth something, it's a wonderful thing to be challenged." Johnson said, "Everything that you have you appreciate."