Regent Par 3 land to become a recreation hub instead of residential development

The City of Regina has decided that park land from the decommissioned Regent Par 3 golf course will not be used for housing purposes.

An initial report to city council for Monday's meeting suggested an apartment style seniors assisted living complex could be built on the 1.3 hectares of land in the northwest corner of the park.

However, some city councillors weren't on board with that plan.

"We have park land that's needed by the community. We should respect that," said Coun. Bob Hawkins at Monday's meeting. "We should develop it ... for the benefit the whole community."

Instead, council voted to keep the park land as an entirely recreational area with some additions, suggested by Coun. Sharron Bryce, such as dog parks, washrooms, disc golf baskets and a toboggan hill.

Other options available to council included building town houses, a seniors assisted living complex or a mixture of all three: townhouses, seniors living and recreation.

"At the end of the day, the vote was to leave the park as it is. No residential development at all in the park," Mayor Michael Fougere told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

"A park is a park and development won't happen in there," he re-iterated.

The plans for Regent Par 3 has been a decade in the making, Fougere said. The residential development would have raised some money for the park but the recreational plan without the additions would have cost the city about $2.6 million.

Now, a finance plan will need to be drawn up for the new developments in the 2020 municipal budget. Whether or not that extra money is raised through a raise in property taxes or another avenue is still to be determined, Fougere said.