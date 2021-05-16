Regina Police issue 13 tickets for public health order violations
Police in Regina say they monitored a gathering of about 40 people on Saturday. They handed out 13 tickets for public health order violations.
Tickets issued for participating in gathering larger than allowed
Police in Regina say 13 tickets were handed out for public health order violations on Saturday.
Around 2 p.m. police monitored a gathering of about 40 people protesting the provincial health orders regarding COVID-19, on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue.
Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people.
More from CBC News: