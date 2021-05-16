Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina Police issue 13 tickets for public health order violations

Police in Regina say they monitored a gathering of about 40 people on Saturday. They handed out 13 tickets for public health order violations.

Tickets issued for participating in gathering larger than allowed

CBC News ·
Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Police in Regina say 13 tickets were handed out for public health order violations on Saturday. 

Around 2 p.m. police monitored a gathering of about 40 people protesting the provincial health orders regarding COVID-19, on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue. 

Police said the tickets were handed out for failing to comply with the public health orders by participating in a gathering that exceeded 10 people. 

More from CBC News:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now