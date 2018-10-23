Sask. WW II veteran who survived 4 plane crashes becomes honorary Snowbird
Reg 'Crash' Harrison completed 13 air raids over occupied Europe
Memories rushed back to Reg "Crash" Harrison as red and white planes of the Canadian Snowbirds soared over the tarmac of CFB Moose Jaw, Sask.
The 97-year-old veteran from Lorlie, Sask., used to fly in the same squadron — 431 — during the Second World War. He earned his middle name after surviving four plane crashes.
In the years since, he has received many medals. On Friday he received a new distinction: Becoming an honorary Snowbird.
Harrison received that status in a surprise induction during the year-end show of Canada's air demonstration squadron.
"I'd never thought I'd see this day," Harrison said.
"I'm both grateful for having to receive this great honour because every time I see the Snowbirds perform, it always amazes me what they can do because we certainly couldn't do that with the Halifax and Lancaster."
'Like a character out of Saving Private Ryan'
Harrison flew bombers during 13 air raids over occupied Europe.
"I'm fortunate to have survived the war when more than 50 per cent in bomber command never came back," Harrison said.
"Almost every day, I think of all of those."
Harrison recalls one instance where he was blown out of an aircraft and spent three months in a burn hospital in East Grinstead, England.
Another time, he crashed after landing with one wheel.
"When I first met Reg Harrison, it was like a character out of Saving Private Ryan," said Anthony Towstego, a documentary filmmaker from Saskatoon.
"He always said the true heroes were the ones that didn't come back and he really touched my heart that way."
Towstego featured Harrison in his six-part, nationally televised documentary series called Canada Remembers, which has been purchased by the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command through its poppy trust to distribute copies to schools across the country.
Rare honorary membership
Towstego brought Harrison to the Snowbirds' air show for his surprise commemoration.
"It was really special to be apart of this," Towstego said.
"He's a great ambassador for all the veterans in some ways. They're all honorary Snowbirds, and I know Reg would feel that way too."
The Snowbirds only induct two honorary members each year.
"It actually feels like more of an honour for us," said Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer of the Snowbirds.
"We couldn't think of a better person."
With his honorary membership in hand, Harrison said he can plan for his next goal: Living to 100.
