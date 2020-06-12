Reflecting on Regina: How the pandemic has inspired people to better appreciate their city
CBC Saskatchewan audio tour suggests new spots for your walks — and provides some company while you stroll
Put on a pair of comfy shoes or hop on your bike, grab your phone and plug in your headphones for an exploration of Regina with eight fellow Queen City residents — in a very physically distanced way.
We called upon these Reginans to reflect on a spot in the city they've come to appreciate more during the COVID-19 pandemic, from A.E. Wilson Park to The Lobby Gallery.
Each episode is between three and five minutes, so you can listen as you go or all in one shot — whatever suits your fancy.
A.E. Wilson Park
With Andrew Hiltz
Former Saskatchewanderer Andrew Hiltz has come to appreciate A.E. Wilson Park, which surrounds the northwest section of Wascana Creek. It's full of wildlife, hills and islands that create a feel of the wilderness without leaving the city.
Kendi Boutique
With Cristel Mukendi
Owner of clothing store Kendi Boutique, Cristel Mukendi channelled her energy into her business to help her get through the pandemic. Instead of staying home, she was prepping her store for a new location to help liven up downtown Regina.
Mosaic Stadium
With Jodi Robson
Jodi Robson, a finalist on The Great Canadian Baking Show, has only ever missed two Saskatchewan Roughriders home games in 11 years. Mosaic Stadium is the main ingredient to her love story — both that of football and her husband.
The Artesian on 13th
With John Loeppky
John Loeppky, an actor and writer with Listen to Dis Community Arts Organization, chose a venue that is dedicated to creating an accessible and inclusive art community in Regina.
Schoolhaus Culinary Arts
With Aimee Schulhauser
Owner and CEO of Schoolhaus Culinary Arts, Aimee Schulhauser, has missed being able to share her passion for cooking with the community and help them develop new skills.
SPACE
With Dan Shier
Co-chair of Queen City Pride Dan Shier reflects on how the community centre known as SPACE has has an impact on the city and his own life.
The Lobby Gallery
With Jamie Reynolds
Indigenous artist Jamie Reynolds was supposed to have her first solo art show in June at The Lobby Gallery, which located in the reception area of the Regina Performing Arts Centre. It's a partnership between Theatre Regina, the Regina Art Collective and the Sâkêwêwak Artists' Collective dedicated to showcasing local art.
Les Sherman Park
With Nick Faye
Regina musician Nick Faye has developed an appreciation for a quiet and beautifully lush spot in Les Sherman Park where he likes to enjoy nature and listen to his demos.
Is there a spot you'd add to the list? Email CBC Radio's The Morning Edition at morningedition@cbc.ca or comment below!
