Put on a pair of comfy shoes or hop on your bike, grab your phone and plug in your headphones for an exploration of Regina with eight fellow Queen City residents — in a very physically distanced way.

We called upon these Reginans to reflect on a spot in the city they've come to appreciate more during the COVID-19 pandemic, from A.E. Wilson Park to The Lobby Gallery.

You can download episodes of the audio tour from the CBC Listen Page, subscribe on iTunes or your favourite podcast app. All of the audio is available below as well.

Each episode is between three and five minutes, so you can listen as you go or all in one shot — whatever suits your fancy.

A.E. Wilson Park

With Andrew Hiltz

Andrew Hiltz was the province's Saskatchewanderer in 2017. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Former Saskatchewanderer Andrew Hiltz has come to appreciate A.E. Wilson Park, which surrounds the northwest section of Wascana Creek. It's full of wildlife, hills and islands that create a feel of the wilderness without leaving the city.

Kendi Boutique

With Cristel Mukendi

Cristel Mukendi spent most of her free time during the pandemic preparing her shop to open in a new location on Hamilton Street in Regina. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Owner of clothing store Kendi Boutique, Cristel Mukendi channelled her energy into her business to help her get through the pandemic. Instead of staying home, she was prepping her store for a new location to help liven up downtown Regina.

Mosaic Stadium

With Jodi Robson

Jodi Robson misses being able to cheer on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosiac Stadium. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Jodi Robson, a finalist on The Great Canadian Baking Show, has only ever missed two Saskatchewan Roughriders home games in 11 years. Mosaic Stadium is the main ingredient to her love story — both that of football and her husband.

The Artesian on 13th

With John Loeppky

John Loeppky reflects on his memories at The Artesian on 13th and what the venue means to Regina. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

John Loeppky, an actor and writer with Listen to Dis Community Arts Organization, chose a venue that is dedicated to creating an accessible and inclusive art community in Regina.

Schoolhaus Culinary Arts

With Aimee Schulhauser

Aimee Schulhauser teaches cooking classes at her culinary arts school in the basement of Tangerine: The Food Bar. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Owner and CEO of Schoolhaus Culinary Arts, Aimee Schulhauser, has missed being able to share her passion for cooking with the community and help them develop new skills.

SPACE

With Dan Shier

Dan Shier's partner, Peter (right), proposed to him at the community centre SPACE during a Queen City Pride annual general meeting. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Co-chair of Queen City Pride Dan Shier reflects on how the community centre known as SPACE has has an impact on the city and his own life.

The Lobby Gallery

With Jamie Reynolds

Jamie Reynolds was going to have her first art show at The Lobby Gallery located in the Performing Arts Centre. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Indigenous artist Jamie Reynolds was supposed to have her first solo art show in June at The Lobby Gallery, which located in the reception area of the Regina Performing Arts Centre. It's a partnership between Theatre Regina, the Regina Art Collective and the Sâkêwêwak Artists' Collective dedicated to showcasing local art.

Les Sherman Park

With Nick Faye

Regina musician Nick Faye likes to visit Les Sherman Park to relax and think about life. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Regina musician Nick Faye has developed an appreciation for a quiet and beautifully lush spot in Les Sherman Park where he likes to enjoy nature and listen to his demos.

Is there a spot you'd add to the list? Email CBC Radio's The Morning Edition at morningedition@cbc.ca or comment below!