Picketing refinery workers can only block trucks for 5 minutes, rules judge

Picketers at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina cannot impede trucks for more than five minutes, according to an interim judge decision.

The Co-op Refinery and union representing its workers has been in the midst of a labour dispute since early December.

The Refinery filed an injunction against the union on Tuesday to give them greater access to the property. The company is complaining workers "have been engaging in inappropriate and dangerous behaviour" on the picket line.

Unifor said in court documents that they have instructions for their members called "The Right to Picket — Picketing Guide."

Judge J.E. McMurtry said failure to follow the instructions in the guide could influence the result of the injunction, currently scheduled to be heard for Dec. 23 in court.

In an interim decision before the scheduled court date, the judge ruled that since the Refinery is alleging that picketers are obstructing access to and exit from their facilities, "serious mischief would occur if I do not limit the right of picketers' to communication information to those wishing to receive it to a maximum of five minutes."

The judge cites two cases in the past where a similar decision was made. Picketers can still be on their picket lines but now must let vehicles and trucks pass after five minutes.

Roughly 800 Unifor Local 594 employees at the refinery have been locked out of the Co-op Refinery after they issued strike notice earlier this month.

Since then, Co-op has been housing replacement workers on the refinery site and flying supplies in with a helicopter. The business has complained workers have tied up truck traffic.

Some owners of local trucking companies contracted to haul fuel from the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina say the wait times for trucks at picket lines, following a lockout that began on Dec. 5, 2019, are hurting their business and causing concerns for drivers' safety. (CBC)

Meanwhile, the workers' union, Unifor has launched an advertising campaign asking shoppers to boycott all Co-op locations.

Both sides remain divided over issues surrounding the workers' pension plan. The union said the current deal was designed to force workers into a strike position, and that the pension proposals would have negatively affect workers.

Co-op said it has offered a fair deal to workers, including an 11.75 per cent wage increase and a performance bonus plan.