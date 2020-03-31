Refinery applies to force vote on 'best and final offer' to Unifor members

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) has made a new offer to their locked-out Unifor members and has applied to force a vote on the proposal.

Workers have been locked out since Dec. 5, two days after issuing a 48-hour strike notice.

The two sides went to mediation in February and March. The mediator, Vince Ready, made recommendations to both sides in mid-March.

Unifor 594 voted to accept the recommendations, while the Co-op Refinery Complex said it could not accept them all.

Co-Op adjusted the recommendations and, on March 25, the refinery said it had given their "final offer" to the Unifor 594 bargaining committee.

The refinery said the offer creates long-term certainty for employees.

Unifor said its membership would not vote on the final offer because the members had already ratified the mediator's recommendations.

On March 30, the refinery said it gave Unifor a new "best and final" offer. The refinery said it was disappointed the membership could not vote and has applied to the Labour Relations Board to order a vote under Section 6-35 of The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

Please see our statement outlining that we have applied to the Labour Relations Board to administer a vote on our Best and Final Offer. —@CoopRefinery

The vote will be supervised by the board.

Unifor 594 said on social media that they have received the latest offer. They said they will provide a detailed synopsis for the membership soon.

#Unifor594 have just recieved another Best & Final Offer from the @CoopRefinery. We will provide a detailed synopsis for the membership soon. The Co-op has indicated they will be forcing a Final Offer vote pursuant to section 6-35 of the Sask Employment Act. #Solidarity —@Unifor594

One of the biggest changes between the mediator's recommendations and the Co-op Refinery Complex's March 30 offer is pensions. The special mediator suggested employees contribute eight per cent into their pensions as of Feb. 1, 2022. They don't currently contribute. On March 30, the CRC offer has employees paying eight per cent into their pensions a year earlier, on Feb. 1, 2021.

Pensions are one of the sticking issues in the dispute.

The CRC is also requesting a 50-50 share of current service costs beginning on Feb. 1, 2022.