Redwood testifies in own defence at Regina murder trial

Accused killer Duran Redwood took the stand Tuesday at his own murder trial.

Redwoon is charged with second-degree murder for the death of former girlfriend Celeste Yawney. Yawney was found dead in her home in May 2015.

Celeste Yawney was 33 when she was killed in her own home. Police charged her then-boyfriend, Redwood, with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

Redwood's lawyer Kevin Hill is set to present evidence to the jury on behalf of his client.

Last week, the Crown finished calling witnesses, including Saskatchewan's Chief forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham, who testified that Yawney died from blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

Ladham said Yawney was likely punched, kicked and stomped, which caused broken ribs and internal bleeding in her abdomen and along her scalp.

The jury also heard from an acquaintance of Redwood, who said the accused suspected Yawney of cheating, went to her home, kicked in her door and proceeded to assault her even though she was alone.

The 36-year-old witness, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, said Redwood dragged Yawney's unconscious body to the bathtub and ran the water "figuring it would snap her out of it."

