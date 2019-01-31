Closing arguments expected in Duran Redwood's 2nd-murder trial

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Duran Redwood.

Redwood, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in connection with the 2015 killing of 33-year-old Celeste Yawney, his then-girlfriend.

His jury trial, at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench, began Jan. 14.

Redwood previously said during testimony that he believes he is responsible for Yawney's death.

He told the court he blacked out and doesn't remember what led to Yawney's death, but described a night of drinking and doing what he believed to be cocaine.

Police found Yawney, a mother of two, dead in her own home on Ingersoll Crescent on May 24, 2015.

A forensic pathologist testified that Yawney died from blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

