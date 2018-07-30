Regina looks to lower school zone speed limit to 30 km/h

Hoping to reduce the risk of fatal accidents, the City of Regina is looking to reduce its school zone speed limit to 30 km/h starting this September.

The city currently has 40 km/hr speed limits in school zones, which are in effect year-round from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the past few years, the city has been studying the idea of reducing the limit by 10 km/h and shortening the hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (from the current 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Now, it appears the city is ready to move forward. A proposal goes to city hall on Thursday, to be considered by the public works and infrastructure committee.

The lower speed limit would also apply to playground areas.

Lower speeds might mean higher survival rates

The report suggests there would be fewer pedestrian deaths if the change is approved.

"The 30-kilometre recommendation is based on research that indicates there is a substantial increase to the survival rates for pedestrians struck at this lower speed compared with the current 40 kilometres per hour limit," the administration's report says.

That limit is also in effect in many other Canadian cities, including Saskatoon.

The other amendment to Regina's traffic bylaw will also see U-turns prohibited in school zones.

A report going to a city hall committee next week says lowering the speed limit in school zones would cost about $450,000 in new signs and other expenses. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

Assuming the public works committee gives its blessing, the plan goes to city council's April 29 meeting for final approval.

Changes would cost an estimated $450K

The changes would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2019.

It will cost an estimated $450,000 to make the changes, which would include new signs, with the city noting the money will come from fines collected under the automated speed enforcement program.

Other potential changes may include: