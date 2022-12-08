How I'm committed to staying on the Red Road during the holiday season as I navigate an alcohol-free lifestyle

In this video for the CBC Creator Network, Kesha Tipewan, a Cree digital creator from Treaty 6 Territory, shares her journey of sobriety on the Red Road. She talks about why she lives an alcohol-free lifestyle and how she avoids triggers stressful times.

Holiday season is here, and it usually means big social gatherings, family meals, and lots of food and drinks. And for people living an alcohol-free lifestyle, or those that struggle, it can be stressful or triggering.

For me, alcohol was always around. It was normalized and still is.

I have seen how it changes a person — how it can make them social, how it can give them a confidence boost or how it makes them sad, angry, lonely or physically aggressive.

Kesha Tipewan lives on the Red Road and helps others navigate a sober lifestyle on social media, under the handle @keshaheals. (Kesha Tipewan)

I was part of the drinking life and wanted to have my "fun" until it wasn't fun anymore. With the hurt that I carried, I wanted to numb my pain.

I wanted the triggers and flashbacks to go away. And alcohol kept me going, until it didn't.

I got re-victimized as an adult and I was tired of numbing my problems so I did something about it.

I needed to make a change

The 75-day challenge included:

Reading 10 pages of an educational book daily.

Working out twice a day for at least 45 minutes (one outdoor).

Drinking 4 litres of water a day.

Following a diet (I cut out junk food).

Taking a progress picture every day.

And, no alcohol.

I really had no intention of quitting drinking at the time, but I did the challenge, and I completed it.

A post from Kesha Tipewan's social media when she started sharing her "75 hard" challenge. The challenge helped her quit drinking alcohol. She's been sharing her journey on the Red Road ever since. (@keshaheals/Kesha Tipewan)

Once I became sober and started to share my sobriety with the world on my social media platforms, I received all kinds of feedback. Some people were proud of me or said I inspired them.

But others, including mutual friends, said I was acting "too good" because I quit drinking. It hurt, but I didn't take it personally because I know why I decided to be better for myself.

I tell people I quit drinking so I can deal with my trauma in a healthy way instead of coping by using alcohol.

Some of the comments that Kesha Tipewan received when she began sharing her Red Road sobriety journey with her followers on social media. (@keshaheals/Kesha Tipewan)

Make room for a new lifestyle

I didn't realize how much I was going to lose by becoming sober. I lost my friends, the environment I was in, and my old lifestyle.

I was grieving my old lifestyle to make room for my new one. I actually had to feel my shit instead of turning to alcohol.

The first year was the hardest so I started therapy and talked about difficult things.

I do deal with temptations when it comes to holiday season and sometimes, it's hard. I take it day by day.

How I am staying committed by being on the Red Road (a life journey in Indigenous community) is by being honest with myself. I let my family know when I don't want to be around alcohol or I'll limit my time at places where alcohol is involved.

I practice self-regulation skills, such as deep breathing, saying affirmations or even meditating.

I also like to try new things so I buy fake beer and try different non-alcoholic beverages, pop or even carbonated water – which help when it comes to cravings.

Seek out support

If you feel like you need that extra support during the holiday season, reach out and talk to a trustworthy person, find a support group or use an online support chat like Talking Stick or Hope for Wellness which are specifically for Indigenous People.

There's also the Indian residential school crisis line that's available for survivors and families.

You can call 1-866-925-4419 for emotional support and referrals to crisis services.

Lastly, I surround myself with other sober people who I can relate to, because we all have something in common.

We're not alone and you're not either.

Kesha Tipewan sits in front of the mountains in Banff, Alberta. It's one of her favourite places to relax and rejuvenate. (Kesha Tipewan)

