Increased police presence in northern Sask. First Nation following suspicious death

Saskatchewan RCMP are calling the death of a man in the Red Earth Cree Nation early Tuesday morning "suspicious."

In a release, police said the Carrot River RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a home in the Red Earth Cree Nation at around 2:30 a.m. CST.

A man died at the scene, RCMP said.

They said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

There will continue to be an increased police presence in the community as part of the investigation, RCMP said.

RCMP forensic identification and police dog units are helping with the investigation, as are the detachments in Carrot River, Sask., and Nipawin, Sask., and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Red Earth Cree Nation is about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.