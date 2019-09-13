'Oops' or 'Good job': Regina to inspect residents' recycling and give feedback via stickers and tags

The City of Regina is looking to educate residents on proper curbside recycling.

The pilot CartSmart Program starts this fall and will see employees coming to check people's recycle bins to see if they are recycling the right things.

The city plans on leaving a "good job" sticker if what they see appears acceptable. You'll get an "oops" tag if you have things in your recycle bin that aren't allowed, complete with specific pointers for how to improve.

Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services, said a three-year look at recycling showed around 10 per cent of what people are putting in their bins is not recyclable.

Wilson said the program is "actually looking in bins and really getting a sense of which kinds of things are genuinely causing people some challenges," she said.

Wilson said that when they launched recycling in the city they saw continuous improvement, but that has since plateaued.

Right now, the city isn't looking to fine or ticket people who aren't complying. Wilson said this is more an educational mission.

This pilot project will run for six weeks. Wilson said crews will look at 2,800 locations.

For this project, people can expect city workers in pairs looking in their bins. Wilson said they will be carrying proper identification at all times, and won't be rifling through bins or dumping them.

Wilson said residents seem to be most confused by takeout coffee mugs, greasy pizza boxes, soiled food containers and flimsy plastic, all of which can't be recycled here. Folks that have moved here from other cities that can recycle those things could be factoring in as well.