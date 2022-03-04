Sask. salons contributing hair to make bio-plastic, clean up oil spills

Lindsy Tkach considers hair clippings fall into a garbage bin a waste.

Leftovers from haircuts at her studio, Dahlia Salon and Spa in Martensville, Sask., are being used to make bioplastics and could be used to cleanup oil spills.

"I just believe that our industry is evolving and changing. Our environmental footprint is one of them," she said as a 10-year owner of Dahlia.

Tkach said the salon collects hair, plastics, hair foils, paper, containers and chemicals from colouring hair, which are all tossed into sorted bins inside the salon.

"I find that we are doing our part and every body should be doing this," Tkach told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC's Morning Edition.

The Dahlia Salon and Spa has bins set up to collect their recyclables, including one full of hair clippings, that are then sent to be turned into bioplastics or used to pick up oil at spills. (Don Somers/CBC News)

Tkach said prior to sending off their waste to be recycled, they would throw out about five bags of garbage a day. That's been reduced to about one bag a week.

LISTEN | Sask. Salon owner explains why she sends hair clippings to be recycled and how

5:56 A salon in Martensville is collecting every scrap of hair that hits the floor and recycling it Leisha Grebinski talks with salon owner Lindsy Tkatch , who collects every scrap of hair that hits the floor in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint. 5:56

The waste from the salon is shipped to Green Circle Salons, which is based out of Toronto but has hands across Canada and the United States.

Some items, like common paper and plastics, would usually have to be cleaned to remove residue which takes time, but sending to Green Circle changes that.

That's where things get more interesting.

Climate solution at your follicle tips

Green Circle uses the hair to generate plastics or, in other cases, sends it off to be used in environmental remediation after an oil spill.

"When the deep water horizon oil spill happened in the Gulf of Mexico,we then shipped all the hair we had in Ontario to that location to be used for picking up oil spills," said Shane Price, founder and CEO of Green Circle Salons.

Price said he founded the company about a dozen years ago building off of an idea from Phil McCrory, an Alabama hair stylist that invented hair mats to clean up oil in 1990.

Price said using hair to clean up oil isn't his main focus anymore. He sees a new potential in creating a bioplastic pellet from hair and recycled plastic that can be broken down to create new items.

"You want to build a mirror … you want to build a brush, you want to build shelving, this is the precursor that you need to do so," he said, holding up a handful of tiny pellets.

Shane Price, CEO of Green Circle Salons, believes it's the owner's responsibility to look at eco-friendly initiatives like turning hair and other waste from salons into recyclables. (Fiona Odlum/CBC News)

For now, the plastic pellets are being used to create bins for other salons, but Price hopes to broaden the scope.

Getting to the roots of the waste problem

The recycling program could divert a minimum of 95 per cent of a company's waste, according to Price.

Price said consumers are becoming more invested in eco-friendly products and practices.

"We've got to close the gap between how the earth lives and how we carry out our commercial lives," Price said. "It is the responsibility of a business owner."