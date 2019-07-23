Recording studio in Piapot to close its doors after lengthy legal dispute

The family who started an artists' retreat and recording studio in Piapot, Sask., is getting evicted after the resolution of a long-standing lawsuit against the Rural Municipality of Piapot.

Skullcreek Recording Studio is located in the old Piapot School, which closed in 2007 and was put up for tender in 2008. Artist Barry Weiss expressed an interest in buying the property.

He wished to create an artists' retreat and signed a lease agreement with the school division, until the property could be transferred to the RM, according to court documents.

Weiss reportedly became impatient with delays in transferring the title, asking Donald and Carolyn Beveridge to take over the project, according to the couple.

"We were in a transition at that moment, so we agreed to take it over," said Donald.

The Beveridges said they were invited to council meetings with the RM where they explained their intentions to reside in the building and follow up on the plan to turn it into an artists' retreat.

Don and Carolyn Beveridge in the renovated kitchen area in the retreat, pictured above. (Submitted by Rebecca Beveridge)

Court documents said Weiss was to purchase the property from the RM once the RM held a clear land title. As time passed, Weiss became concerned about his investment, according to the document. In 2012, the RM decided to reimburse Weiss for any investments made, either by crediting any tender price he made in the future, or by paying him back if his tender bid was unsuccessful.

Weiss moved out while the Beveridges moved into the property in early 2013. Carolyn said over time, $50,000 dollars was put into the retreat for renovations.

"On the inside, it was dramatically changed with some renovations but just made homey and inviting," Carolyn said.

Aspen Beveridge and Ben Beveridge produce music in the Skullcreek studio. (Submitted by Rebecca Beveridge)

Legal disputes

In early 2014, Weiss filed a lawsuit with the Court of Queen's Bench, after the RM again put the property up for tender and came to an agreement for sale with another bidder. Weiss later "assigned" the claim to the school property to the Beveridges, with the couple seeking to replace Weiss as plaintiffs.

"Our goal was to ask the court to have the RM live up to the commitments, the verbal commitments, they had made to Barry," Carolyn said.

A court judgment from Justice Janet McMurtry stated, "The problem is that [the Beveridges] are claiming damages for wrongs committed against Weiss, not against themselves."

In court records, the RM of Piapot argues that the Beveridges were tenants of the school on a week-by-week basis and they had been given two notices of eviction prior to the final execution of the writ of possession.

McMurtry stated the Beveridges had known the RM contested their right to possess the school property, even when fixing up the school property.

"They have known for some time, therefore, that their claim to occupy the School Property was tenuous," she wrote, upholding the RM's right to execute the writ of possession.

The couple is currently in Vancouver. Last week, Carolyn said a neighbour who had been taking care of the school while they are away sent Don and Carolyn a picture of an eviction notice on their door.

The couple had hoped to see the artists' retreat saved, with members of the public sharing a Facebook post, asking for Sask. Premier Scott Moe to intervene to preserve the retreat.

Artists' retreat draws praise

Skullcreek has seen many visitors since its opening and has even boasted a performance from well-known Saskatchewan bluegrass group The Dead South.

The Dead South with Eliza Doyle, a popular Saskatchewan band, play at Skullcreek Recording Studio in 2018. (Submitted by Rebecca Beveridge)

Leot Hanson, a former member of the Juno award winning band The Sheepdogs, said he's been a guest at the retreat before. He described it as an important part of the community.

"It's a really special place and many people have been out there and I've felt that kind of vibe and that feeling. It's kind of hard to come by," Hanson said, "You get to some of these big studios and [it] just doesn't click as good or it doesn't work as good."

The RM of Piapot declined to comment on the court's decision or the closure of the artists' retreat. The RM is located about 350 kilometres west of Regina.