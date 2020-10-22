Record numbers of Sask. voters casting advanced ballots for provincial election
43,409 people cast their ballot on Wednesday, more than double the corresponding number in 2016
Elections Saskatchewan says voters have broken records his week.
Advanced polling for the provincial election began on Tuesday. On Wednesday, more than 43,409 people cast their ballots. That's more than double the 2016 election's total of 21,477 on the second day of advance voting.
So far, 84,936 people voted in first two days, according to Tim Kydd, spokeperson for Elections Saskatchewan. That's compared to 46,092 in first two days in 2016.
A total of 41,527 voters cast a ballot on day one of advance voting Tuesday. The previous day one record was 24,615 in 2016.
Advanced polls are currently open from noon until 8 p.m. CST. Saskatchewan residents can visit the Elections Saskatchewan website to find out where and how to vote.
Advanced polls close on Saturday. Election day is on Monday, Oct. 26.
If you want to cast your ballot early, Elections Saskatchewan recommends trying to go in the afternoon when it is less busy.
Another day, another record. 43,409 votes cast on day 2 of advance voting yesterday. Most ever in a single day of advance voting in a provincial election. 84,936 total ballots in so far. Polls open till 8 p.m. And for 11 hours on Monday too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/TqGm2BLPI5">pic.twitter.com/TqGm2BLPI5</a>—@ElectionsSask
