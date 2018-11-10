Record-breaking frigid temperatures grip southern Saskatchewan

An Arctic air mass gripped four southern Saskatchewan communities last week, smashing years-old temperature records.

The temperature in Moose Jaw, Regina, Watrous and Weyburn dipped below -20 C early Friday morning, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, Regina broke a nearly century-old record that day with the temperature dropping to -24.9 C. The previous record of -23.9 C was set in 1919.

Moose Jaw had a chilly new record of -26.7 C, breaking the previous record of -23.9 C set in 1945. ​

Watrous reported a frigid temperature of -24.1 C, smashing a record of -21.1 C set 58 years ago.

Weyburn's also hit -23.7 C that day, breaking a temperature record of -23.3 C set in 1973.

Next week holds some promise of a thaw for all four communities, with Environment Canada forecasting a reprieve from the cold, and potential plus temperatures mid-week.