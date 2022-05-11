Sask. drivers face 'most expensive' long weekend at the pumps, says analyst

The high cost of fuel has dampened May long weekend plans for some drivers in Saskatchewan — even more than the spring snow Friday.

Regular gas prices in Saskatchewan averaged around $1.87 per litre as of Friday — an increase of almost six cents from last week's average, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

The Canadian average, meanwhile, rose above $2 per litre Thursday before dropping slightly to 196.9 cents per litre Friday, CAA said.

"You're going to see the most expensive holiday weekend at the pumps that we've ever seen," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which also tracks fuel prices.

"But [there] may be a bit of relief as you come back from your travels this weekend, with prices a little bit lower early next week."

Sheena McFarlane, who was fuelling up at a discount station on Saskatchewan Drive in Regina Friday, had a fast answer when asked whether she'll be travelling for fun this long weekend.

"Hell no. With these gas prices you can't. You can't really do anything," she said.

"The economy has been ridiculous. You can't go anywhere. You don't get your wages turned up. How do you afford to go anywhere?"

Courtney Ward, who lives 70 kilometres south of Moose Jaw, said he felt the same.

"I'm sticking close to home. Gas prices and diesel prices are through the roof and it's just crazy."

Saskatchewan resident Courtney Ward fuels up his truck at a discount station in Regina ahead of the May long weekend. He says he's staying close to home, thanks to high gas prices. (Don Somers/CBC)

Others, like Shelly Gilroy, are trying to strike a balance at the pumps.

The Drinkwater resident said she is sticking to her May long weekend plans out at Last Mountain Lake. However, she has been driving into Regina less often to save on gas.

"Only when I have to," she said. "[The cabin] is our second home, so we just go every weekend that we can."

Tourism Sask. optimistic for summer

Despite the frustrations shared at the pumps, the province's tourism industry organization is expecting a stronger summer in 2022.

Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said its market research suggests gas prices have yet to reach a level where people are changing plans en masse.

He called Saskatchewan residents the "bread and butter" of the province's tourism industry, making up 70 per cent of its travelling tourists. Albertans make up 20 per cent.

"So while gas prices are important to those consumers, if they're travelling 200, 300 or 400 kilometres, they'll probably factor that into the cost of their vacation and still make the decision to go," he said.

Potts said the greater impact could be felt from fewer long-haul or cross-Canada tourists.

But he expects cross-border tourism to get a decent boost when compared to the previous two pandemic summers,

"The loosening of border restrictions a little bit has certainly helped," he said.

"Over the summer, we'll see a few more people are coming up from the U.S. for fishing camps, for fall hunting and so forth."

Saskatchewan's Regional Parks Association told CBC News it has already recorded an increased in the number of day and overnight visitors compared to last year.

The association stated it anticipates a busier summer in 2022, even with higher gas prices.

High prices could linger: analyst

The next long weekend on the calendar for Canadians comes with Canada Day, but De Haan said it's likely gas prices won't be much better in early July.

He pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a major geopolitical factor, combined with the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that could stymie work at oil refineries.

"We have seen some refineries shut down in the last few years, and of course that means less things like gasoline and diesel coming out," he said.

"We are running a really tight ship and I don't expect any drastic relief anytime soon."