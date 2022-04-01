For many renters, price is usually the top consideration, followed closely by location and amenities. But for people who identify as non-binary or transgender, safety is also top of mind.

Kian James is a Regina renter who identifies as trans and non-binary, and uses they/them pronouns. James said they have been the subject of transphobia by at least one previous landlord, who refused to speak to them directly after learning James was trans.

Instead, the landlord made all communications with James through his adult children, who helped him manage the property.

Filmmaker Louise BigEagle spoke to Kian James about their housing experiences as part of the Creator Network's national storytelling series, Unlocked: Housing stories by young Canadians.

WATCH | Regina renter Kian James talks about their rental experience and gives tips for people looking for housing: Unlocked: Kian's Story Duration 3:02 Regina renter Kian James talks about their rental experience and gives tips for people looking for housing. This video was made by filmmaker Louise BigEagle in collaboration with CBC's Creator Network, for Unlocked: Housing stories by Young Canadians 3:02

James is now renting a new apartment, and is hoping to purchase their first home soon. The recent University of Regina Business School grad says they're lucky to have a well-paying job, in order to afford rent while saving up to buy a home.

Kian James stands in front of a typical Regina Apartment building. They say finding housing is a challenge not only because of price, but also because some landlords discriminate against transgender people. (Louise BigEagle/For CBC Creator Network)

This film is part of Unlocked: Housing stories by young Canadians, a national storytelling series by the CBC Creator Network. These personal stories, produced primarily by gen Zers and millennials, reveal the challenges young Canadians face finding affordable housing, their creative solutions and their hopes for the future. You can read more stories here.