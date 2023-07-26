Recent Regina grad, budding chef to cook at N.W.T. culinary festival as special guest

When Phoenix Isnana was little, they remember their kushi and aunties always hard at work making feasts for their family and community. These women would put prayers into the food they made.

Eighteen-year-old Isnana plans to carry on that ancestral tradition.

"In high school, I was wanting to continue putting good prayers into the food and share it with a bigger audience — more than just my family or my close friends," said Isnana, who is two-spirit and Saulteaux-Dakota.

It was in high school that Isnana developed a living, breathing love for food and travel. They recently graduated from Scott Collegiate in Regina, where they attended the food tourism and hospitality pathway program.

Now, they have been invited by acclaimed Métis Chef Jenni Lessard to attend the Northwest Territories Culinary Festival and cook alongside other well-respected members of Canada's culinary scene.

Chef Jenni Lessard (second from left) and Phoenix Isnana (far right) with other participants at the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Winnipeg in March. (Mamawi Cafe/Instagram)

Isnana was part of a group that Lessard took to the Indigenous Tourism Conference in Winnipeg in March. There, the young cook worked alongside 11 chefs from across Turtle Island.

Isnana has also helped organize, plan and execute a meal at Over the Hill Orchards and Winery in Lumsden, Sask.

They said Lessard has taught them how to think on their feet when substituting ingredients in recipes.

"Working with Chef Jenni has taught me to not be so close-minded. So the way I see food now … it's like a puzzle piece. The different ingredients are the different pieces and when you put it together it makes this picture that is beautiful," said Isnana.

"I see food and making food as an art. It's the way I show my emotions or my feelings or my story."

Building confidence

The food tourism and hospitality pathway focuses on tourism curriculum and commercial cooking. Students learn the day-to-day operations of the mâmawi cafe in the mâmawêyatitân centre in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

The pathway is a three-year program. Each year, students learn more independence in the kitchen and more about different food cultures and the complexities of the tourism industry.

Some of the Scott Collegiate food tourism and hospitality pathway program students' handiwork. (Mamawi Cafe/Instagram)

"I think that it just really opened doors for kids, showed them what's outside of North Central and what's outside of even Regina and outside of Canada," said Kelley Christopherson, former lead of the food tourism and hospitality pathway at Scott Collegiate.

I see kids come in in Grade 10, and by Grade 12 they know what they want — they've got confidence, they've got skills and they've got a drive to go do something after high school. - Kelley Christopherson. teacher for Regina Public Schools

Christopherson said she has watched many students over the years learn strong work ethic and teamwork. Many have gone on to professional careers in the culinary and tourism industries.

"I see kids come in in Grade 10, and by Grade 12 they know what they want — they've got confidence, they've got skills and they've got a drive to go do something after high school."

Isnana is no exception. They said they joined the pathway in Grade 10 because their sister had been in the program. But it soon became a passion all their own and changed their worldview.

"It really opened up my perspective on things," Isnana said.

"Growing up, I always thought … this was one thing and this is how it was worldwide … because I wasn't really shown many other ways. But in high school I was obviously shown these different cultures."

Now Isnana has a need for travel, and a desire to taste and learn how to make many foods from cultures all over the world.

Left to right: former lead of the food tourism and hospitality pathway Kelley Christopherson, Chef Jenni Lessard and Phoenix Isnana create delicious treats in the kitchen. (Mamawi Cafe/Instagram)

Becoming a role model

Isnana also wants to become the person and professional they wish they had to look up to when they were younger.

"I wanted an Indigenous person who was also two-spirit and into the different arts and into trying new things and exploring," Isnana said.

"I want to be that person, that role model, that pillar for tiny kids to look up to."

Part of that drive comes from Isnana's difficult experience in elementary school.

"It was very white washed and I was put down for being very smart, very intelligent and artistic. I wasn't able to always fit in."

A look at some of the delicious baking students like Phoenix Isnana got to do in the food tourism and hospitality pathway program. (Mamawi Cafe/Instagram)

But they said high school was a whole different story. Finding the food tourism and hospitality pathway program let Isnana be themselves in the best way. Christopherson couldn't agree more.

"Just Phoenix's energy. And just that willingness to try something new. Because a lot of students … they're afraid of that. Or it might hold them back a little bit. So anything I threw at Phoenix, they're like, 'Yep, let's do it, let's try. I'm game for that,' " Christopherson said.

"I wanted an Indigenous person who was also two-spirit and into the different arts and into trying new things and exploring."​​​ - Phoenix Isnana. Cook and baker.

So, what's next for Isnana? They have a few ideas. They have applied for grants to fund the baking business they plan on opening soon. But Isnana said they also don't want to have a five-year plan or too many expectations.

"For me as a person, I don't really see things like what I will be like in this amount of time. I see myself as what I am currently and what I needed when I was younger," said Isnana.

The 18-year-old said it's important for them to live in the moment and focus on learning and experiencing all they can. They have taken that outlook along with them to the Northwest Territories Culinary Festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday in Yellowknife.

"I don't really know the full actual reason why I'm going. Maybe it's something spiritual I will learn — something new that can incorporate into my everyday life."

Isnana may live in the moment, but they know the future is looking sweet.