Brrrrrrr! Frigid temperatures set records across Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Weyburn hit -39.6 C, easily eclipsing the previous record of -33.3 C set in 1953
The bitter cold spell that has settled over most of Saskatchewan in the past few days broke records around the province.
Record-breaking or tying temperatures for Dec.5, 6 or 7 were reached in 13 of the province's regions, according to Environment Canada.
The Key Lake area in northern Saskatchewan led the way, with temperatures plummeting to a record-tying low of -40.5 C overnight on Dec. 5. The area also established a record for lowest daytime high at -29.7 C
On Dec. 6, the temperature dropped to -34.2 C in Lloydminster, breaking a record set in 2013.
On Dec. 7, several Saskatchewan cities saw historic overnight lows. Moose Jaw and Yorkton both reached -34 C, breaking records set in 1972.
Temperatures in Weyburn plunged to -39.6 C that night, easily eclipsing the previous record of -33.3 C set in 1953.
It felt even colder
The record-breaking temperatures don't include windchill.
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for most of the province. In southern Saskatchewan, that means the temperature or wind chill must reach -40 C for at least two hours before a warning is issued. That number drops to -45 C in northern Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang says the recent deep freeze is the coldest weather Saskatchewan has seen this season.
She blames the extreme cold on a patch of Arctic air parking itself over Saskatchewan accompanied by strong winds.
"The really cold air combined with the winds are creating quite a wind chill," Lang told CBC News on Wednesday.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story said 20 regions had been hit with record low temperatures. In fact, 13 regions were affected.Dec 08, 2022 11:33 AM CT