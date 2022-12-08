Brrrrrrr! Frigid temperatures set records across Saskatchewan: Environment Canada

The bitter cold spell that has settled over most of Saskatchewan in the past few days broke records around the province.

Record-breaking or tying temperatures for Dec.5, 6 or 7 were reached in 13 of the province's regions, according to Environment Canada.

The Key Lake area in northern Saskatchewan led the way, with temperatures plummeting to a record-tying low of -40.5 C overnight on Dec. 5. The area also established a record for lowest daytime high at -29.7 C

On Dec. 6, the temperature dropped to -34.2 C in Lloydminster, breaking a record set in 2013.

Fires, explosion destroy apartment building in Yorkton, Sask. Duration 1:10 Crews battled two fires during extreme cold that was around –40 C with the wind chill on Tuesday.

On Dec. 7, several Saskatchewan cities saw historic overnight lows. Moose Jaw and Yorkton both reached -34 C, breaking records set in 1972.

Temperatures in Weyburn plunged to -39.6 C that night, easily eclipsing the previous record of -33.3 C set in 1953.

It felt even colder

The record-breaking temperatures don't include windchill.

The truth about wind chill Duration 2:18 Meteorologist Christy Climenhaga debunks some of the common misconceptions about this divisive weather measurement.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for most of the province. In southern Saskatchewan, that means the temperature or wind chill must reach -40 C for at least two hours before a warning is issued. That number drops to -45 C in northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada had issued extreme cold weather warnings for in regions in red. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang says the recent deep freeze is the coldest weather Saskatchewan has seen this season.

She blames the extreme cold on a patch of Arctic air parking itself over Saskatchewan accompanied by strong winds.

"The really cold air combined with the winds are creating quite a wind chill," Lang told CBC News on Wednesday.