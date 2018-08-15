Rob Bagg back on the Riders roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added a fan favourite back onto the roster.

The team signed Canadian receiver Rob Bagg — who was cut from the squad in June.

Bagg, a six-foot, 192-pound native of Kingston, Ont., spent nine seasons with Saskatchewan before he was cut.

Bagg earned a Grey Cup ring in 2013 and had 364 career catches for 4,705 yards with 24 TDs in 139 career regular season games.

The Riders have also released running back Trent Richardson, who was signed last fall.

Richardson was a star at the University of Alabama but only played with the Riders for one season.

Other changes include adding defensive back Will Blackmon to the practice roster and releasing quarterback Devin Gardner, defensive back Shawun Lurry and defensive lineman Tresor Mafuta.