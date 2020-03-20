Sask. Realtors Association forbidding open houses
Properties listed by a realtor in Saskatchewan will no longer be hosting open houses.
SRA says move is unprecedented, but ethically responsible
Properties listed by a realtor in Saskatchewan will no longer be hosting open houses.
Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) members will be required to follow a "no open house" rule until further notice.
The SRA said the move is unprecedented but responsible as Canadians work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.