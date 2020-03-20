Skip to Main Content
Sask. Realtors Association forbidding open houses
SRA says move is unprecedented, but ethically responsible

Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) members will be required to follow a "no open house" rule until further notice. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) members will be required to follow a "no open house" rule until further notice.

The SRA said the move is unprecedented but responsible as Canadians work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

