REAL says tourism should once again be the city's domain after failed Experience Regina rebrand

The fallout of the Experience Regina rebrand is set to continue next week as Regina city council considers bringing its tourism organization back under the city's direct control, less than 18 months after it placed it under the stewardship of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

In news releases sent out Friday morning, the City of Regina and REAL announced that the company's board of director unanimously approved a request to end REAL's oversight of Tourism Regina.

City administration has endorse the recommendation.

"The combination of communications and marketing expertise from both organizations would help facilitate a smooth transition and, longer-term, provide synergies to refresh and revitalize the work of Tourism Regina," said city manager Niki Anderson.

Now the proposal must receive approval by the Regina city council.

It's set to be discussed at council's meeting on Nov. 8.

The news is just the latest part of a saga that began in June 2022 when Regina city council approved a plan to move Tourism Regina to REAL, a municipal corporation whose sole shareholder is the City of Regina.

At the time, a report in front of city council said that "transferring tourism-related services is a natural fit and will provide for increased focus and efficiencies," as REAL is the primary driver or host of major events, conferences and hospitality services in Regina.

It was supported unanimously.

In March, REAL CEO Tim Reid announced a rebrand of the organization to Experience Regina alongside Mayor Sandra Masters and the federal tourism minister.

Just days later Reid apologized for the campaign after it drew intense backlash for the slogans it used to advertise the rebrand.

"Show us your Regina" and "The city that rhymes with fun" received criticism, as they sought to capitalize on the similar pronunciation of the city's name and vagina. The language was criticized by organizations that advocate for survivors of sexual violence, including Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan, which said the campaign was based around phrases that were disrespectful and harmful.

Tim Reid, the president and CEO of REAL, helped unveil the Experience Regina rebrand in March 2023. He apologized for the campaign just days later. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)

The incident drew international attention, with media organizations such as The Washington Post and the New York Post filing stories on the topic.

It would later emerge through internal documents obtained by CBC that the campaign was always meant to make the city sexy.

The rebrand would ultimately be put out of its misery just a few weeks later when REAL announced it was going to revert back to its Tourism Regina branding as it launched a third-party review of the brand.

The review — carried out by Alberta consultant George Cuff — would ultimately conclude that the controversial slogans were implemented by a junior staffer who did not have authorization by senior managers at REAL.

It found that poor oversight, a busy CEO and under funding contributed to the problematic campaign.

The report was widely derided by critics, who questioned the report's conclusion that the organization needed to improve its policies, procedures and communications, but that no one should be fired for the fiasco.

LISTEN | Report blames Regina's sexualized rebranding fiasco on unnamed junior staffer, but critics say that's absurd: The Morning Edition - Sask 10:31 Report blames Regina's sexualized rebranding fiasco on unnamed junior staffer, but critics say that's absurd Featured Video When Tourism Regina rebranded as Experience Regina, its video and slogans that sexualized our city were met with backlash. REAL's investigation into what happened left a lot of people unsatisfied - so CBC's Geoff Leo did his own.

Back in council's hands

The news releases sent out by REAL and the City of Regina on Friday make no reference to the Experience Regina rebrand.

However, REAL's statement does mention Cuff's report. It says REAL has completed a review of its governance policies, is currently performing a review of the organization's decision-making process and is engaging with local agencies to support enhanced training for the REAL team.

The statement says that Cuff's findings show that REAL must focus on the core business of the organization.

"There is much work to be done as REAL continues to recover from the transformational impacts of COVID-19," the release from REAL reads.

Earlier this year Regina city council signed off on a plan that would allow REAL to take on $3.4 million in additional debt, a figure that will not push the organization over its $21-million debt ceiling.

The City of Regina and the Board of Directors for REAL said they will make no additional public comments to "respect Council's pending decision on this matter."

City administration says the transition could be completed by the end of the year if approved by council on Wednesday.